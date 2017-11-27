Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and students at a Stapenhill school are swapping dividing for donations, as they get stuck in to this year’s Burton Mail Feed Our Families campaign.

Paulet School in Violet Way has supported the appeal to collect food to help needy families this Christmas in a variety of ways since it started back in 2013 and headteacher Ian McArthur said school is "at its best when we are getting people to do things beyond the classroom."

Mr McArthur, 45, said: "We always do the Feed Our Families campaign and it is always a great success with people bringing in tons and tons of food.

"There are often lots of bad stereotypes surrounding young people but they are incredible and they really want to make a different impression and do their bit.

"We have a Christmas jumper day and ask the children to bring in food instead of cash and we also invite staff to donate food items at the staff Christmas do.

"It is a really nice way to end the calendar year and really allows us to get the young people to stop and think about other people because not everybody is lucky and fortunate enough to have food on the table when they need it."

The headteacher, who lives in Donisthorpe has been at the school for four years and said he always looks forward to helping with Feed Our Families.

He said: "It is one of the highlights because it allows the students to help others. It gives them a sense of humanity which is crucially important and 99.9 per cent of the school population give to the campaign with open arms."

Mr McArthur said he finds it "tragic" that campaigns like this are so needed in this day and age but appeals like Feed Our Families also bring out the best in people.

He said: "I know there are families, some that we serve who due to things out of their control may find themselves in this situation and it is tragic; This is Great Britain and it shouldn’t be like that.

"It is concerning but on the flipside people’s generosity comes to the fore and we are a very generous society, you see it all the time with children in need etc raising millions.

"This is our chance to make a difference."

The appeal, which aims to feed the hungry in Burton and South Derbyshire during the Christmas period will this year see donations distributed between four vital causes which work tirelessly to support those in society who need a helping hand.

Those that will benefit are Burton YMCA and South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), as well as Burton’s Salvation Army and The Eaton Foundation, which is also based in the town.

Last year was the most successful campaign ever, with a record 15,000 food items feeding around 1,000 families over Christmas, thanks to Burton Mail readers.

This year it is more important than ever as food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire are being used more than ever before.

How YOU can donate to Feed Our Families

For many people Christmas is a happy time, but for some it can be anything but.

A few pounds could be the difference between a family in need eating or going hungry. Just 50p could buy a tin of soup, and help keep a child warm. So where can you donate?

There will be drop-off points at Burton in Sainsbury's, in Union Street, and Sainsbury's, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, with many more businesses soon expected to get involved.

If you are a pupil at a local school, check if there is a donation point there and if not, ask teachers to get your school involved.

Over the next few weeks we will bringing you stories of everyone who donates.

Punch Taverns is backing the campaign, as are schools including Granville Academy and Paulet High School.

We want you, our generous readers, to also donate, whether that be setting up a collection point at your youth club or in the pub. If you want to get involved, please contact reporter Rhea Turner on 01283 245047 or email rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk

Editor Emma Turton urges people to back the vital appeal

"After the incredible success of last year's Feed Our Families appeal it was a no-brainer that the Burton Mail would launch and run it again for 2017.

"We know finances are still tight for a lot of our readers, so we are not asking people for money or to dig too deep for the appeal: instead we are asking our readers to buy an extra tin or packet of food when they do their weekly shopping and drop it in to one of the collection points.

"We want to make sure the food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire are overflowing with produce this Christmas, ready to be handed out to the people in our community who really need it this festive season.

"The response last year was phenomenal, the charities which shared the donations were overwhelmed with the generosity of our readers: we hope to match or beat last year when more than 15,000 items were donated.

"Already we have several schools, supermarkets and major employers in Burton and South Derbyshire on board.

"They have offered to set up donation boxes or run a donation day to boost the campaign.

"It really is fantastic to see, yet no surprise."

"I want to thank, in advance, every single reader who donates to make sure the most needy in our communities have food in their cupboards this Christmas."