Staff and students at a Swadlincote school have pledged to do their bit for the Burton Mail’s Feed Our Families campaign by donating to the "heartwarming" appeal.

Pingle Academy, in Coronation Street, is backing the vital campaign for the fourth year and Deb Holland, assistant principal said the generosity of those at the school "never ceases to amaze her."

She said: "We saw the importance of the Feed our Families campaign through the work we have done with Burton YMCA and it is important that our students understand the community they live in and know the support that local organisations can provide.

"Working with the YMCA has been a way for us to help them with this understanding. Some of our students may need the services themselves but we want all of them to understand the issues facing our society and have the empathy needed to help others.

"Each year the pupils, staff and the Academy’s wider community never cease to amaze me with their generosity. The amount of food we collect is truly heart-warming. Hopefully this year will be a record breaking year for us with the amount of food that we collect."

Deb will be holding assemblies every day next week where she will speak to students about the appeal and encourage pupils from all year groups to donate.

She said: "Some students bring big boxes and bags full of tins and packets to donate. It will go a long way."

The Burton Mail last week launched its annual Feed Our Families appeal. It sees the communities of Burton and South Derbyshire come together to donate food to those most in need at Christmas time.

This year, it has been decided that donations will be distributed between four vital causes which work tirelessly to support those in society who need a helping hand.

Those that will benefit are Burton YMCA and South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), as well as Burton’s Salvation Army and The Eaton Foundation, which is also based in the town.

Last year was the most successful campaign ever, with a record 15,000 food items feeding around 1,000 families over Christmas, thanks to Burton Mail readers.

This year it is more important than ever as food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire are being used more than ever before.