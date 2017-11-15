Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The introduction of new £10 notes in September has set the clock ticking for the phasing out of the old paper notes in just three and a half months' time.

The Bank of England has confirmed the old notes will cease to be legal tender on March 1, 2018. The paper notes can be spent in shops before the cut-off date, or exchanged at local banks after the deadline.

A spokesman for TSB in Burton said: "We will be accepting the old paper £10 until the deadline and then we will carry on until further notice, just like the old £1 coins. Anyone with the old coins can still come into a branch and exchange them for a new coin."

The paper £10 note was introduced on November 7, 2000, featuring biologist Charles Darwin, who developed the theory of evolution.

Following in the footsteps of the new £5 note, the new £10 ones will be polymer notes, which are deemed cleaner, safer and stronger than paper notes.

It is said the plastic notes provide enhanced counterfeit resilience and, because they last around 2.5 times longer than paper notes, polymer notes are also more environmentally-friendly.

The Bank of England are set to issue a new polymer £20 note in 2020 but there are no plans to make a £50 plastic note.

So, with all this new money in circulation, what happens to the old paper note?

The Bank of England said: "The majority of old paper notes are already recycled using a composting treatment (as used in the treatment of food waste).

"From 2011, the majority of the Bank’s paper note waste has been recycled in this way and used as a soil improver for agriculture although we are now exploring other options given changes in the industry."

And what about when an old polymer note needs to be replaced?

The Bank of England said: "As composting is not suitable for polymer notes, the Bank commissioned an independent third party to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment study to assess the environmental impacts of different waste treatment options.

"The study was conducted using the international standards, and externally reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

"Recycling proved to be the most favourable option as it comes with the lowest impacts for all the environmental impact indicators considered.

"As a result the Bank has secured a UK-based recycling solution, for polymer notes to be turned into pellets before being transformed into new plastic items such as plant pots."

So, there you have it, the old notes will be soil inside the plant pots made out of the new notes.

New £10 note security features

The new £10 note has sophisticated security features to thwart counterfeiters.