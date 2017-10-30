Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton van driver who has been fund-raising for more than 30 years has been honoured with a lifetime achievement accolade at the Midlands Business and Community Charity Awards.

Tony Ebbutt, 56, who lives in Shobnall, has raised money for numerous charities and good causes over more than three decades, but said he still didn't expect to receive the honour.

He was invited to the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday, October 14, after being told he had been shortlisted for the lifetime achievement award.

He said: "I have been fund-raising for years and years. I have never been nominated for anything like this before, so I was really, really happy when I found out.

"It was like winning a BAFTA for me! When my name was called, I got so excited and even started punching the air. It was great."

He has raised money for the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Air Ambulance among many other organisations.

He added: "I have raised quite a lot of money over the years and it was so nice to see that people do actually take notice and are genuinely thankful for the hard work we all put in. It was a fantastic night."

The Midlands Business and Community Awards were created to bring the community and the business world together to help raise money for charity.

The awards recognise unsung heroes in local communities by showcasing their work and saying thank you.

The father-of-three admits he could not have done any of it without the support of his wife of 33 years, Maz.

He said: "I would just like to thank everyone that has had anything to do with me and my charity work. I can't thank people enough for what they do.

"It gets harder and harder trying to get people to donate money or items for when we are doing events, but they still do! It's very heartwarming."

Mr Ebbutt, who works as a van driver for DHL, has thanked his bosses for supporting his charity efforts. The company offers a scheme where any money raised by employees will be matched, and donated to charity. The driver says an extra £3,000 has gone to charities because of the scheme.

