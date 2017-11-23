Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has faced a barrage of criticism after admitting he heckled Jeremy Corbyn about his age during yesterday's Budget debate, but he says quotes attributed to him suggesting the Labour leader should go into care were "wrong".

A source from the Labour Party told the Mirror that a heckler said during the debate in the House of Commons: "You should be in care", while a second claimed the heckler said something along the lines of "put you in a care home". Mr Griffiths has denied making either of these remarks.

Since the allegations, Tory Whip Mr Griffiths, who has represented Burton since 2010, has admitted that he had heckled Mr Corbyn about his age, but claims the quotes attributed to him suggesting that Mr Corbyn 'should be in care' were "wrong, misleading and inaccurate".

The heckling led to an angry outburst from Mr Corbyn in the House and since then has provoked criticism from other Labour supporters of the Burton MP.

Mr Griffiths later gave his version of events saying the Labour leader said: "There are elderly people in need of help", to which he replied: "That's you!"

Visibly angry, Mr Corbyn then replied saying: "Over £6 billion will have been cut from social care budgets by next March.

"I hope the Honourable Members begin to understand what it's like to wait for social care stuck in a hospital bed while other people are having to give up their work to care for them.

"The uncaring, uncouth attitude of certain members of parliament needs to be called out."

Mr Griffiths told the Burton Mail today: "The quotes attributed to me by Labour are entirely wrong, misleading and inaccurate."

Since the incident, local figures have also criticised the MP.

William Walker, secretary of East Staffordshire Trades Union Council alleged: "The actions of the town's MP show he has no respect for vulnerable people in his constituency who are the victims of his Government's lack of investment in social care.

"If he thinks it's funny that a million of our elderly people are not receiving the care that they need in this country and six billion would have been cut from the budget by next March then he does not deserve to be in a position of responsibility like a government whip.

"He should now do the decent thing and apologise to all the victims of the crisis in social care both in Burton and Uttoxeter and beyond then be resigning from his position."

Burton Labour Party chairman Paul Walker alleged: "The actions of the town's MP are extremely distasteful, insensitive and show a complete lack of regard for every single one of his constituents who are suffering because of his Government's lack of investment in social care.

"We don't find it funny that people are stuck waiting in hospital beds, waiting for social care and that care workers are pushed to the limits on poverty pay and we don't find it funny that over a million of our elderly are not receiving the care they need.

"More than £6 billion will have been cut from the social care budgets by next March and the member from Burton apparently finds it acceptable to make jokes at the expense of some of our most vulnerable people in his constituency and the country.

"He should apologise immediately to every one of his constituents who are the victims of his government's under-funding of the social care budget."

Today when the Mail put the latest criticisms and calls for an apology to Mr Griffiths he said: "I have no further comment to make."