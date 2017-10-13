Burton and South Derbyshire will be basking in glorious sunshine on Sunday - so make the most of what weather experts think will be the last flush of summer.

Because over the next few days forecasters have warned that the area could be hit by the remains of Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Ophelia as the two storms race across the North Atlantic.

The dying embers of Hurricane Nate are currently moving towards Iceland as a tropical depression, after leaving at least 45 people dead in parts of the US and Central America earlier this month.

Further south Hurricane Ophelia is travelling in a south-easterly direction off the south-west coast of the Azores.

Both Atlantic systems are predicted to be picked up by the jet stream and swept towards the British Isles and north-west Europe, bringing a vast variety of weather conditions over the week.

UK weather will be under the influence of Nate's tropical remnants first, as a plume of warm air will barrel in from Spain thrusting thermometers to above-average values from Friday.

The balmy conditions will last the weekend, with the best of the weather in the southeast where maximum values in Burton and South Derbyshire could hit 22C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a combination of sunny spells and cloud will be a prevalent feature across the rest of England, as scattered showers feed into the north.

Dr Claire Kennedy-Edwards, senior meteorologist of The Weather Channel, said: "Western European weather will be influenced by two ex-hurricanes over the next week.

"Ex-hurricane Nate will be bringing some warm tropical air across north-west and central Europe this weekend, with temperatures rising 5C to 6C above the average.

"Maximum temperatures will be into the low 20s C across parts of the England and Wales this weekend alongside some humid nights with lows around 13C to 14C. "It will be warm but wet over Scotland and Ireland with highs of 16C to 18C."

However, change will take place Monday and Tuesday as Ophelia takes charge, bringing potent stormy conditions to parts of the UK. Northern and western areas are likely to be hit by the worst, with some forecasts.

