England's first snow of the winter will fall later today, Monday, November 13 forecasters have warned, at the start of three weeks of freezing cold weather.

Temperatures last night dropped to colder levels than the Russian Arctic, and experts are expecting the Pennines to see snow fall at the highest level.

Temperatures are predicted to be 'generally' colder than usual and overnight, the temperature in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, fell to minus 6C, compared to minus 1C in Murmansk, Russia.

The Met Office has said it expects it to briefly get warmer tomorrow before the cold spell begins on Friday, which is likely to last three weeks.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: "We expect the coldest night of autumn with Monday morning as low as minus 8C in Scotland and minus 5C locally even in southern England.

"Snow, which hasn't fallen so far this autumn in England, could fall on the north Pennines into Monday, as well as on Wales and Scotland's hills and mountains. Low levels could see flurries in northern Scotland.

"Ice is possible and there will be a widespread frost. Midweek will turn milder.

"But it becomes colder on Friday and at the weekend, with showery conditions with snow possible over northern hills. There's every possibility of temperatures as cold or colder than Monday morning.

"The following week has an increasing chance of generally cold weather with a risk of snow in places, especially the North.

"From November 26 to December 10, temperatures look like being below normal generally, with an increased risk of snow at times, especially in the North, and an increased chance of frost through the period. Minimum temperatures could exceed the coldest temperatures of the season.

It looks as though Burton and South Derbyshire will miss most of the bad weather though, with no snow predicted for much of the week. It will be wet from Tuesday morning and this will continue until the weekend.

The chilly weather hitting the rest of the country certainly won't miss the area, with temperatures struggling to get into double figures all week.

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: "It looks like an early winter, with snow not only for the North. Computer models consistently point towards cold weather for much of the second half of November, with colder air displaced from the Arctic."

