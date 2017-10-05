A mystery winner has banked the top prize on Thunderball without ever touching a ticket. Known only as Mr L, from Staffordshire, the lucky man scooped a life-changing £500,000 in the Thunderball draw on Friday, September 15 and will be buying a new car, taking the family on holiday and treating them to cash gifts.

Mr L, who is retired, played Thunderball through the website national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on the National Lottery's range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at the National Lottery, said: "Huge congratulations to Mr L for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has banked a life-changing prize.

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked."

People playing online have their numbers checked for them but they are also notified when they have won, receiving the good news via an email.

Interactive winners also have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr L, release some details through partial publicity.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once people have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

