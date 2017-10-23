Burton and South Derbyshire is set for a short spell of summery weather with temperatures rising into the high teens this week.

But the warm spell will be shortlived before further wet and windy weather arrives from the Atlantic for the weekend.

Low pressure to the north-west of the country will lure warming winds from the Canaries, off the coast of Africa, in a south-westerly flow, with temperatures likely to rise above normal for the time of year.

Forecaster Eleanor Bell from The Weather Channel said: "Low pressure situated to the north-west of the country will drive a south-westerly flow over Britain to start this week, lifting temperatures three to five degrees above the normal for the time of year.

"Temperatures will peak on Tuesday before cooler air from the west and north-west mixes as the centre of the low passes to the north of Britain, clearing eastwards.

"However, temperatures will still remain above normal through the remainder of the week."

Experts have predicted that conditions should revert back to the seasonal norm by the weekend, with more high winds and rain expected.

It seems that the devastating storms like Storm Ophelia and Storm Brian could well be behind us, but why is it that storms and hurricanes have names?

The answer is much simpler than you may think - names are easier to remember than numbers. It is as simple as that!

The World Meteorological Organisation says names are also much more memorable than general terms, so they will make for better warnings and messages in the media. Experts believe that by using common names, the public will heed warnings more.

Traditionally, female names were always used, but male names have come into play since 1979. There are 21 names on the Atlantic season list - Pacific storms, cyclones and typhoons go by different ones. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are never used to name the events.

The selection of names isn't done at random, as many people might think. Names selected are familiar to people in the regions affected by hurricanes and storms. While Irma might seem an unusual name for us here in the UK, it is likely that it is a common name in Florida, the area worst hit by the hurricane.

Names are taken out of use when a past hurricane has been so devastating and tragic that it would be insensitive for it to be used again. Katrina, Sandy and Matthew have all been struck off, and it is likely that Irma will join that list.