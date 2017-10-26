The warmer weather is finally set to come to an end in Burton and South Derbyshire as a blast of polar air sweeps over the UK, causing temperatures to plunge.

The country has been bathed for days in warm air coming from Spain, but the air flow will switch from warmer temperatures to far chillier levels, according to experts.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-teens until colder weather arrives this weekend, say forecasters.

But by the start of November, temperatures will be much lower than recent days with the possibility of overnight frost in some places in the UK.

Some early forecasters predict a blanket of Arctic air nudging south to cover much of the UK.

There is even a possibility of snow, over high ground in Scotland, with some forecasts of occasional wintry showers on higher ground as far south as the Midlands, Wales and the West Country.

​Drier, more settled conditions are forecast to remain through early November in the south although it could be more changeable in northern areas​.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: "Over the next few days, an area of low pressure will move from south of Iceland to Scandinavia by Thursday, pushing bands of rain west to east across the UK and Ireland.

"Temperatures will gradually decrease as the flow turns to the cooler north-west."