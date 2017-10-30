The video will start in 8 Cancel

Trick or treaters may need to remember their broomsticks and brollies when they go out this Halloween, after the country is set to be shrouded in a misty drizzle.

The chill will hit the country just in time for a night of spooks, scares and things that go bump in the night.

Northern parts of the country will be covered in the spooky fog, but it should be much clearer in the south.

Forecaster Kate Greening, from The Weather Channel, said: "High pressure will drift to the near continent and a relatively weak jet stream will steer a slack but extensive area of low pressure to the north of the British Isles.

"Don't be afraid of the dark but it'll be an eerie and gloomy evening with plenty of cloud and outbreaks of light rain over the northern half of the UK.

"A warm front lingering over west Scotland will bring more persistent rain.

"It will be clearer and drier over central and southern parts of the UK so watch out for werewolves howling in the moonlight.

Temperatures will reach nine to 12C widely, lifting to 13C under thicker cloud in the north. Nevertheless, have a super spine chilling Halloween."

