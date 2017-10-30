The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire residents have been urged to get their coats and hats ready - the worst winter for five years could be around the corner.

Experts predict a winter chill caused by freezing air coming directly from the North Pole, which could cause widespread travel chaos.

The first glimpse of the chill arrived this morning, Monday, October 30, as motorists woke up to find frozen windscreens and frost covering their gardens, after temperatures fell to -4C overnight.

Forecasters say parts of the north could have snow on the hills later this week, although the rest of the country could see temperatures rise to the mid-teens towards the end of the week.

Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, said: "We expect the coldest winter in the UK since 2012-13. We expect extended spells with a ridge of pressure in the North Atlantic, especially in early winter.

"This forces the jet stream up to the Arctic and back down into Europe, releasing Arctic high pressure from near the Pole directly into northern Europe, with colder-than-normal temperatures."

Back in 2012-13 temperatures plunged as low as -14C over December and January. The snow and ice caused mayhem on the roads and railways and deaths due to cold weather soared at one point to around 300 per day.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said: "Snow and ice will be a much higher threat this winter.

"There is a higher-than-normal potential for temperatures below -10C further north, and also cold temperatures further south."

