It's that time of year again - when giant spiders come out to play. The creepy crawlies are set to crawl all over our homes this autumn - but here are some tips for deterring the beasties.

Around 150 million of the creatures are set to invade homes, but thankfully for all those arachnophobes out there, there's a simple way to keep your home spider-free.

There's no need to call in pest control; flushing out the spiders can be as easy as spritzing peppermint-scented products around.

After vacuuming and dusting your home to rid it of existing webs, mix up the two-part solution. To make the repellent, add around 20 drops of peppermint oil to a bottle of water. After pouring this into a spray bottle, spritz generously around your house.

You may notice an influx of pests on a rainy day and here's how to keep them away. Take extra care to cover any small nooks and crannies, which can provide the perfect hidey holes for the eight-legged creatures.

Unlike other methods, this one prevents the bugs from being harmed. Instead, it encourages them to relocate to your garden - so you won't need to worry about getting invaded in the night.

