It's that time of year again - when giant spiders come out to play. The creepy crawlies are set to crawl all over our homes this autumn - but here are some tips for deterring the beasties.

Around 150 million of the creatures are set to invade homes, but thankfully for all those arachnophobes out there, there's a simple way to keep your home spider-free.

There's no need to call in pest control; flushing out the spiders can be as easy as spritzing peppermint-scented products around.

Spiders big enough to set off burglar alarms are invading our homes

After vacuuming and dusting your home to rid it of existing webs, mix up the two-part solution. To make the repellent, add around 20 drops of peppermint oil to a bottle of water. After pouring this into a spray bottle, spritz generously around your house.

You may notice an influx of pests on a rainy day and here's how to keep them away. Take extra care to cover any small nooks and crannies, which can provide the perfect hidey holes for the eight-legged creatures.

Unlike other methods, this one prevents the bugs from being harmed. Instead, it encourages them to relocate to your garden - so you won't need to worry about getting invaded in the night.

