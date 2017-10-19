Fire service bosses in Derbyshire have issued a warning after dramatic images show how a young girl's bedroom was destroyed in a blaze thought to have been sparked by a charging phone overheating.

Gemma Durant and her family have been forced to leave their home and may not be able to return for up to six months after the fire.

The property, in Gwynedd, in Wales, suffered smoke and water damage after fire crews tackled the blaze.

Investigators are now trying to analyse what caused the inferno at the Morfa Bychan house, but it is believed a phone charger may be to blame.

Lead fire investigation officer for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, station manager Dave Paul, said: "Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would advise that people only use the charger that is supplied by the manufacturer with any electrical device such as a phone, laptop, tablet, or even an e-cigarette. If this charger needs replacing, then purchase manufacturer recommended products only.

"I'd also ask that people take extra care of when and where they are charging their devices. Don't leave electronic devices charging when you are out of the room, or leave them charging overnight. Consideration should also be given to the surface on which you place your device to charge; people should refrain from leaving charging devices on beds, carpets or settees and ensure they are left on a firm, surface such as a table or worktop.

"If disaster did strike and fire did break out in your home, it's essential that you are able to get out and call 999. Working smoke alarms give you and your family the vital extra seconds needed to escape a fire, and therefore I'd remind everyone of the importance of having smoke alarms fitted on every level of the home and that they are tested weekly."

Mirroring that of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Prevention Manager at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Carmel Warren, said: "We cannot stress enough how important it is to use the correct charger for any device or equipment.

"Non-genuine chargers are popular because they are often cheaper than genuine chargers, however what many people don't realise are the risks. Genuine chargers are fused and rated specifically to the product they are intended for and meet strict safety standards whereas non genuine chargers don't necessarily.

"We'd urge people to only purchase and use genuine chargers and only plug them in when they are in use."

Ms Durant posted photos of her bedroom on Facebook as a warning to others about the dangers that electrical goods can cause when left unattended, the Daily Post reported.

While a phone - the model of which has not been officially revealed -was understood to have been on charge in the bedroom, other electrical items were also plugged in in the room.

It is believed the phone was put on charge and left charging on the bed unattended for a relatively short time. When Ms Durant's daughter returned to her bedroom she found it ablaze.

Fires involving mobile phones have hit the headlines several times in recent months. Samsung was forced to recall its Galaxy Note 7 after batteries exploded, and the replacement model was found to be suffering from the same fate.

Gemma and her family thanked Porthmadog and Harlech fire crews for doing an "amazing job" tackling the blaze and putting out the fire.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.