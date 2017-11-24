Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being warned to wrap up warm and take care on the roads as forecasters have warned that snow is heading for Derbyshire TONIGHT.

Experts at the Met Office say "snow showers are expected" from around 7pm on Friday, November 24, while a "yellow warning" for ice has also been issued in the county.

This means that people should plan ahead allowing for possible travel delays, or disruption of day-to-day activities.

The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and has asked people to keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen.

The warning is in place from 7pm today until 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

"There is potential for slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions. Snow showers are also expected, mainly over high ground, with longer journey times possible."

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "A band of rain, sleet and snow showers will move from the northwest to southeast through Friday, clearing during the early hours of Saturday, followed by further wintry showers.

"Icy patches are likely to form on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall. One to two centimetres of snow may accumulate above about 200 metres by Saturday morning with between two and five centimetres possible above 300m. Small amounts of snow are possible at low levels inland, mostly in the north."

Drivers urged to take extra care on the roads

Drivers across Staffordshire are being urged to travel with extra care this weekend as the county’s gritting teams head out.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for icy conditions tonight and wintry showers and sunny spells have been forecast throughout the weekend. There is a chance of sleet and snow falling, particularly on higher ground.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "We are now experiencing a cold snap with the potential of some sleet or snow over the weekend so would urge people to take extra care on the roads.

"While conditions shouldn't be too treacherous, people need to be aware that they may be more difficult at times and particularly in the north of the county.

"Our gritting teams will be heading out later this evening across the Staffordshire road network. We would just like to remind people that even on gritted roads they should drive more slowly."