As a child in Alrewas, Brian Terry was an avid member of the cub scouts and even played in the scout band. It was his love of taking part in adventurous activities, as well as a family connection with the military, which inspired him to follow in the footsteps of his father and sign up to the British Army.

Brian joined the Staffordshire Regiment in September 1975. After completing his basic training, he was posted to Osnabruck, Germany, to take part in major training exercises.

Luckily, Brian was placed in the same unit as his uncle who was also serving at the time, so he still enjoyed a degree of home comfort. Brian enjoyed various activities during his time in Germany such as skiing in Bavaria and playing hockey.

Brian, 59, said: "I was only 17 at the time. It was more exciting than anything else and it was something I had always wanted to do. Actually, joining the regiment itself was quite an achievement."

After returning to the UK, Brian moved to Colchester, Essex, to fulfil his role as a side drummer and member of the Regimental Corp of Drums. The Regimental Bank is a military formation varying in size depending on the battalion. He even went on to play in the Queen's Silver Jubilee Celebrations at Wembley Stadium. According to Brian, the Military Musical Pageant was a spectacular event which featured musicians from many other Infantry Corp of Drums and Regimental Bands.

Brian, of Branston, was then deployed to Belize in Central America for six months active service. There had been a dispute between the states of Belize and Guatemala for years; at this point, the Guatemalans believed they could take the jungle back and the battalion were sent out there to protect Belize.

He said: "It was exciting in one way, but worrying because we didn't know what was going to happen. I was still single, and it was difficult being away from my family, but it was all part of being a soldier.

"I celebrated my 18th birthday while there. It was strange, but it was nice I had all my friends around me from my regiment and everyone celebrated with me."

When returning home, Brian was then posted to Northern Ireland in 1979 as part of the security forces. It was at the height of the troubles and tensions within the community were running high.

Daily patrols were the order of the day and the possibility of roadside bombs and shootings were a regular occurrence.

"Teamwork was key," said Brian.

Brian was then posted again to Shorncliffe, Kent, as a Corporal Training Instructor where he trained junior soldiers. On returning to his regiment in Germany he was promoted to Sergeant.

He then trained in Canada as part of the Armoured Infantry, known as the seventh Armoured Brigade, or the 'Desert Rats.' When he returned to the UK, the Gulf War had already begun.

On August 2 1990 Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain invaded Kuwait. The United Nations demanded Iraqi withdrawal and set a deadline for the forces to leave the country. The deadline date was ignored.

The air war to remove the Iraqis began on January 17 1991. Combined forces lost 392 soldiers, including 47 British.

Brian said "It seemed strange, but when we were told we were going to Iraq everyone was very excited. The training was intense, and we realised we were going to war and the seriousness of it all."

Brian spent three months training in the desert in Saudi Arabia. As well as the intense training and impending war he recalls the hardest moment was saying goodbye to his wife and two children.

He said: "I was saying goodbye and not knowing when I was going to come back.

"I said 'goodbye, see you in six months', but I was going to war. I didn't know when I was coming back. It was in the back of my mind that I wouldn't come back at all."

Brian and his comrades lost two soldiers in total from his unit during their time in the Gulf War.

"I've never fired my arms in anger," Brian said. "But once the Gulf War started and we moved to Iraq, we had to fight through the trenches and we had to use a rifle."

Brian completed a full service with the Staffordshire Regiment before leaving the army in 1998. He rejoined again in 2002 where he served 12 years attached to the bomb disposal regiments in Essex.

Even now, Brian, who works for a recruitment agency in Burton, is heavily involved with the Armed Forces. He regularly attends reunions in Lichfield as the Vice Chairman of the Staffordshire Regimental Association. He is also the secretary of the Alrewas and District Royal British Legion branch.

"Everyone should support Remembrance Day and remember those that paid the ultimate price so that we could maintain our freedom," he said.

"I know the soldiers in the First and Second World Wars were probably only given basic training before being deployed on the front line - they faced appalling conditions and I don’t think we should forget that."

Poppy Appeal bingo event in Alrewas

The Alrewas branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a Poppy Appeal bingo event to raise money for the cause.

The event, taking place on Tuesday, November 14, aims to raise money for ex-servicemen and women in need, financially or otherwise.

There will also be a raffle offering prizes such as pub meals for two, fish and chip supper, wine, chocolates and much more. Prize donations are welcome.

Edward Gould, organiser of the event, said: "The evening is always an enjoyable one, and there are normally lots of prizes donated by village businesses and individuals. It makes a great end to the Poppy Appeal Remembrancetide period.

This year, the Royal British Legion are asking people to continue to 'Rethink Remembrance', and to consider the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope.

"They are asking people to remember the fallen, but not to forget the living. The event is always a success and raised around £300 last year for the Poppy Appeal. Do come along and support your armed forces - whilst also having a fun and enjoyable evening!"

The bingo event is taking place at 8pm on Tuesday, November 14, at the Royal British Legion Club in Alrewas.

