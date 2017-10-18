With Halloween just around the corner, daredevils will be on the lookout for the scariest spots in Burton to experience a ghostly thrill.

There are plenty of local places believed to have supernatural inhabitants – whether it be an eerie haunted house, a creepy church or right here in the Burton Mail offices.

We've put together a list of the most haunted places in Burton and South Derbyshire for you to check out yourself – if you're brave enough, that is.

Sinai House, Shobnall, Burton

Sinai Park House and its grounds are so full of spooky happenings that both Channel 4's Time Team and Living's Most Haunted have filmed there.

Visitors have reported a phantom horse-drawn coach, a hanged witch and a hooded man who appears at the foot of the bed in a bedroom.

It has also been said that during ghost tours, visitors have been dragged across the room, electric items have turned erratic and people have heard whispering voices.

Burton Market Place, Burton

During the early twentieth century, it has been reported that two teenage boys witnessed a pretty girl walk across the quiet marketplace. She briefly glanced and smiled at the boys before suddenly vanishing into thin air just a few yards away.

Harper Avenue, Burton

During 1954, as he walked home one night, a teenage boy said hello to Mr Dykes, a neighbour who stood leaning on his gate. The neighbour returned the greeting, addressing the lad by his first name, something which had never happened before. When the teenager got back to his house, only two doors down from his neighbour, his mother told him that Mr Dykes had died that morning.

Station Street, Burton, by the pavement outside the Coors factory

A witness reported to have heard footsteps behind him, similar to someone walking in high heels. When he stopped and turned around to see who was following him, the tapping of the heels stopped and no-one could be seen.

Chemist shop in Burton – exact location not known

A woman in a chemist in Burton in the summer of 2006 was said to have "screamed the shop down" after she witnessed a man in grey rags and dirty long hair who held his arms out to her and made noises she did not understand.

The terrifying figure vanished and the distraught woman was given a chair and a glass of water by staff who assisted her in calming down.

Branston Bridge, Burton

A motorist reported seeing a white figure pass over the middle of the bridge in July 2011. The witness said the lights from his headlights passed through the figure, and once it reached the other side of the bridge, it vanished.

Former Burton Mail newspaper offices, Burton

Former reporters at the previous Burton Mail offices, in High Street, Burton, recalled hearing the sound of feet running down the main staircase as the building was being locked up at the end of each day. During the 1990s, one witness also said he saw the ghost of a print operator and heard slamming doors at night.

Bretby Business Park

A former security guard reported seeing car headlights coming down an exit road from this site several times during the 1990s, and they would always vanish without a trace before reaching the gate. Sounds of running showers and voices were also heard coming from an empty building, although no-one could be seen.

One report said a guard was approached by a young woman wearing a summer dress, even though it was winter, who said she was lost and needed directions to Stapenhill, which the guard gave. The CCTV was said to have captured the guard speaking and gesturing, but there was no-one there with him.

Saint Chad's Church, Hunter Street

Two bell ringers stood outside a church in 2012 waiting to ring for Sunday service. The heard the ringing of a set of eight bells, although the next nearest church only had six bells, and the only two churches with eight both denied their bells were operating at the time.

Derelict site along Shobnall Street

In July 2004, two boys crept into an abandoned site, now a housing estate, after a firm had closed and moved away. The first time they trespassed, they said they heard footsteps and had the uncomfortable feeling of being watched. In another building they heard machinery and hammering, although nothing could be seen. A few days later they entered the site again, but this time they said they saw a 'large man' slip through a gap in the fence who shouted at them, and they fled the site. When they later returned, they discovered that the gap in the fence was far too narrow for the large man to have fitted through.

Stapenhill Road, Burton

Two witnesses were said to have walked past a pale young woman dressed in black in January last year. When they turned around to see if she was okay, she had vanished into thin air.