Advent calendars purely for children are now a thing of the past – and Christmas-themed traditions are becoming quirkier by the year.

Whether it's cheese you seek waiting behind the doors or a selection of fancy candles, there 's a calendar out there to suit all your festive needs.

If you're looking for a countdown with a difference this year, look no further – here are the quirkiest calendars we could find for 2017.

Greggs Advent Calendar

(Image: Greggs)

Greggs lovers are in for a treat as the pasty-making giants have released their brand new Christmas calendar.

Priced at £24 it's not the cheapest advent calendar on the block but in the long run the deal can work out pretty well.

Each door reveals a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs' shops and exchanged for a different treat every day from its Christmas and wider menu, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and of course – the famous sausage roll.

On Christmas Eve, a £5 gift card sits behind door 24. But for some lucky customers, they will find a surprise £25 gift card.

A limited number of the calendars will go on sale in selected Greggs' shops across the UK from Monday 20 November until stocks last.

Wine advent calendar from Aldi

(Image: Aldi)

Aldi's highly-anticipated boozy calendar includes 24 200ml bottles of wine, which are a mixture of red, white, rose and fizz from France, Italy and Spain.

Among the tipples are a Merlot and a Chablis from the likes of JP Chenet and Calvet. The calendar is priced at £49.99 and can be found in store in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter.

Gin Advent Calendar from John Lewis

Gin lovers rejoice – this Christmas could be very merry indeed with this Edinburgh Gin Advent Calendar. Priced at £100, the calendar is filled with 25 5cl gin bottles.

In the words of John Lewis themselves, the calendar is sure to "delight to palate of gin connoisseurs, hints of juniper, pine, floral, lavender, soft spice and citrus wait behind each calendar window", the Gazette Live reports.

The calendar can be found online here.

Cheese advent calendar from Asda

This cheesy calendar includes 24 individually wrapped cheeses and has a unique 'book style' packaging design, allowing one half to be torn off after the initial 12 days of Christmas to maximise fridge space.

The Cheese Advent Calendar costs £9.99 for 24 pieces of individually wrapped cheese. It is available from Asda stores nationwide, including Burton.

Marks and Spencer Beauty Calendar

This Marks and Spencer treat is filled with more than £250 worth of goodies, but it will only set you back £35 when you spend £35 on clothing or home items in St Modwens Walk, The Precinct, Burton.

Pringles Advent Calendar from B&M

They say they're ridiculously addictive, and now Pringles fans can satisfy their craving with this quirky calendar.

The £7.99 calendar from B&M comes with 12 40g tubs of Pringles, with flavours including Texas BBQ Sauce, Salt and Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion and Original.

The calendar is only available to buy in stores in Coopers Square shopping centre and Horninglow Street. There is also a branch in High Street, Swadlincote, and Dovefields Retail Park, Uttoxeter.

Candle Advent Calendar from Yankee Candle

Another one from B&M – this time it's for candle lovers.

The Yankee Candle Home Inspiration Advent Calendar costs £16.99 and includes 25 tea light candles in a variety of fragrances including Fresh Balsam Fir, Fresh Winter Woodland and Holiday Apple Wreath.

