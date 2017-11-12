Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coming from a back-to-back council house in the suburbs of Birmingham, Kenneth Wall never dreamed of being able to leave the country. As a teenager, the idea of being able to fly an aeroplane seemed like nothing but a distant fantasy - until he signed up to the British Army.

It was January 1954. Kenneth, then 18, received his call-up papers and already had plans to become a lorry driver in the Royal Army Service Corp. His late wife's uncle, who fought in Egypt a few years prior, advised him to try to join the Air Despatch Association instead, which would see him deliver care packages to the troops fighting in Malaysia.

Kenneth, 82, said: "I thought, 'it's in Malaysia', I've never been there. I didn't know a lot about it; I'd only heard about it in geography lessons in school.

"So I thought – I'll go, and let the government pay for me."

Soon after, Kenneth, from Walton, was posted to Kuala Lumpur following training to aid the soldiers fighting in the Malayan Emergency. He spent a few weeks flying in Borneo where he would drop daily supplies to troops in the jungle.

He and his squadron would spend all day loading up with 500lb packages of food, medical materials, ammunition and cats for catching rats in the camp, all while using explosives to clear the trees in order to drop the packages.

In June 1948, a state of emergency was declared in the British colony of Malaya, or Malaysia as it is now known. The Malayan National Liberation, the Malayan Communist Party, began attacking rubber plantations, mines and police stations, as well as derailing trains and burning workers' houses.

The rebellion was described as an "emergency" because insurers would not have compensated plantation and mine owners if it had been labelled a "war".

The soldiers would spend six weeks in the jungle on average. Air dispatchers, such as Kenneth, spent three weeks in the jungle with the regular troops to learn how to live and survive in the jungle in case they crashed.

Although Kenneth described some of his moments in the Malayan Emergency as "hairy", there is one instance which still remains most memorable.

He and his troop were enjoying the film "Three Coins in a Fountain" at the camp's cinema when all of a sudden the lights turned on.

Their officer gathered the troop outside on the road and ordered the Air Dispatch Unit to go back to their own camp.

There had been an intrusion of terrorists, or "bandits" as Kenneth called them, near the edge of the camp on the outside of the jungle. Kenneth had to get the troops fully armed and hope there was no trouble – luckily they disappeared soon after.

After some time, Kenneth and his troop were able to enjoy a two-week break in Singapore. Two days into the leave, they received a telegram from their corporal telling them that they had to return to Kuala Lumpur immediately due to a problem.

Kenneth said: "It took us six hours on a single track railway to get back to Kuala Lumpur. We had to go armed because the bandits were everywhere, popping you off at any chance they could."

Kenneth returned to Birmingham, safely, in 1956. Unfortunately, many of his friends did not, and they remain buried in Malaysia to this day.

More than 15 years after returning home from war, Kenneth wondered if the family of his late friend and fellow comrade, Les McKay, knew about his time in Malaysia.

After appealing for the whereabouts of Les's family in the Tamworth Herald newspaper, his mother and father reached out to him and he swiftly paid them a visit.

Kenneth spoke with Les's parents for five hours. He told them that he was very good at sports, and that they spent a lot of time together during their flying trips every other day. Although the parents retrieved most of Les's belongings from Malaysia, Kenneth still took photos along for them to see.

"It's not hard for me to talk about my time in the war, Kenneth said. "Not at all. I really enjoyed it. It's important for people to support the Poppy Appeal for these reasons. If people like us didn't do these things, the possibility was that communism could have spread right across the world, into England.

"It was all about keeping our country safe. It's important. That's why I like going to the National Memorial Arboretum, and I go often.

"There are lots of young people there and they've come up to me, even at age six and upwards, asking me where I fought and what my medals mean. It's important to talk. We needed to do it at the time."

