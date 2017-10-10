Burton Albion are in Birmingham Senior Cup action tonight (7.45pm), visiting Bedworth United as they kick off their cup campaign with several familiar faces in action.

The Brewers line-up contains the likes of first-team players Matt Palmer, Tom Naylor and Joe Sbarra as they look to progress against the NPL Division One South side.

Also starting for the Brewers tonight is the returning Northern Ireland international Matty Lund, who has just helped his side qualify for the World Cup play-offs.

Ben Fox also plays for Burton, while Marcus Dinanga - on loan at Telford United - starts up front with Sbarra.

