Burton Albion are in Birmingham Senior Cup action tonight (7.45pm), visiting Bedworth United as they kick off their cup campaign with several familiar faces in action.
The Brewers line-up contains the likes of first-team players Matt Palmer, Tom Naylor and Joe Sbarra as they look to progress against the NPL Division One South side.
Also starting for the Brewers tonight is the returning Northern Ireland international Matty Lund, who has just helped his side qualify for the World Cup play-offs.
Ben Fox also plays for Burton, while Marcus Dinanga - on loan at Telford United - starts up front with Sbarra.
5: Sbarra shoots!
But it’s a tame effort from the youngster and Harrison claims it easily.
3: Ben Fox finds Joe Sbarra
But his cross is deflected into the arms of Bedworth ‘keeper Adam Harrison.
Good tracking back from Sbarra set the move up.
2: A long ball finds Jake Davies
Bu the youngster’s first touch lets him down and it runs out of play.
We're underway here at the Oval!
Burton are in a dashing all-yellow strip, and are playing in the familiar 3-5-2 formation.
The players are out
Nigel Clough is in the house
The gaffer has turned up for the big game - but no dog...
Burton's players making their way into the changing rooms
Full match coverage will be with you very shortly...
The lads are warming up
Here's the scene
In case your're unsure of a few first names...
A chance to stake a claim?
Playing alongside Lund, Palmer and Naylor also has to be good experience for Regan Ganley, Jake Davies and co...
Here's a recap of tonight's teams
A few familiar names out there tonight...
Good evening from Bedworth
You’ve joined us just in time as Burton Albion take to the Oval for their opening Birmingham FA Senior Cup match...