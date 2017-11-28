Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins believes a trip to Championship neighbours Derby County is the ideal game for Burton Albion to bounce back with after another home disappointment.

Sunderland became the sixth successive side to leave the Pirelli Stadium with all three points on Saturday, leaving Albion two points adrift of safety.

Since a 2-1 victory over Fulham on September 16, each of Burton's six points have come on the road, where Nigel Clough's side have been a stubborn side to break down and have turned in some impressive performances.

They will be keen on replicating that up the A38 at Pride Park this weekend, a venue at which a dogged goalless draw played its part in their survival last season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And given the geographical proximity of the sides and the idea that Derby are Albion's 'bigger local rival', Akins knows the Brewers will certainly be up for putting things right on the road once more.

"Every player has experienced different things in their personal careers," said the versatile Burton forward when asked about the fact that some of his teammates are yet to taste sustained success in the yellow and black of Burton Albion.

"We just have to try to help the younger players and the players here who are potentially new to this club and maybe haven't experienced the winning feeling that I have.

"A lot of them have come from environments where they have probably won promotions and won things anyway.

"So everyone can recall and tap into that themselves.

"It's just a case now of dusting ourselves off as quickly as possible.

"Obviously it's disappointing we haven't got a midweek game to bounce back from Sunderland with.

"But there's not a better game than Derby away to go and try to bounce back from this, and hopefully start an upward curve in our season."

"I know the Burton Albion fans will be there in their numbers next week, so it's up to us now to try to give them something to cheer about."

Albion have long been renowned for their character and resilience as a team.

Those characteristics have not always been in evidence on home soil this season - but Akins says it is still very much there.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"That is what we will look to," he added.

"That's what we pride ourselves on, our togetherness.

"Obviously that can carry you so far, but now we just want to try to get a result really.

"Our home form has not been good enough, our away form has not been too bad.

"The fans really do get behind you and support you, and it's up to us now to really put on a show and make them happy again.