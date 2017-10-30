Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion first-team coach Andy Garner knows how important positive results are against the likes of Ipswich Town and Barnsley - and he hopes the Brewers can bounce back to secure one against the Tykes when they visit the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brewers were sucker-punched by Bersant Celina's late free-kick in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich after dominating the first half but failing to capitalise on their efforts.

Garner wants his side to pick themselves straight back up from that disappointment and pass another test of their Championship credentials with the visit of Barnsley on Halloween night.

Victory for the visitors would open up a six-point gap between them and the Brewers - but it is also the psychological damage that a loss against fellow relegation contenders could cause that worries Garner.

"We asked them to be on the front foot on Saturday," Garner said.

"These are games, and this is why it's majorly disappointing, because these are games we need to be winning really.

"We need to be beating Ipswich, no disrespect to Ipswich at all, and no disrespect to Barnsley but we need to be beating Barnsley.

"There are better teams in this division that are going to be beating us, that's for sure, so we need to be picking up points against these sorts of teams.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"One has gone, obviously, so in result terms, we're very disappointed.

"But everything now is focused on Barnsley and Millwall.

"It's as simple as that, and we've got two games that we think we're capable of getting something out of.

"That's the priority now, and it's what we've got to try to do."

Burton's players looked crestfallen as they trudged off the Pirelli turf following that Ipswich loss on Saturday, although Garner believes Albion, despite the result, had nothing to be upset about in regards to their performance.

And the Brewers coach hopes that a good day of training on Monday, with maybe a word of encouragement or two, will lift them and get confidence growing again ahead of a potentially crucial clash.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"You have to pick them up," Garner added.

"I've just seen a couple of the players, I just passed them by already and they looked like they've dropped a £5 note on the floor.

"Their heads are that down - and I don't understand why.

"It's a case of us having a word with them and saying, I don't think they realised how well they played, especially after the last couple of weeks.

"They need to know that. They need to get that into their heads that we did all right, because all sometimes you look at is the result.

"It'll be all positive this morning, if they want lifting we'll lift them because in 24 hours we're playing again and that's the most important thing.

"We put that same performance on against Barnsley, and we'll see what happens but we need to make sure we don't drop any level below that .

"It's 'do exactly what you did on Saturday, cut out any individual mistakes, and we'll see what happens.'

"Get another game on quick, Tuesday night, under the lights.

"At home, let's go have a right go and let’s try and get three points against Barnsley."