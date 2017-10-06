Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has been awarded the Red Devils' player of the month award for September after his man of the match performance against Burton Albion.

His standout display in that 4-1 Carabao Cup win - in which he scored one and assisted another - along with another stellar display in the UEFA Champions League win by the same score-line against CSKA Moscow earned him the honour.

Striker Marcus Rashford also starred in the tie last month, notching an early double with Lloyd Dyer managing a late consolation for the Brewers in a replay of that memorable 2005 FA Cup night at Old Trafford.

(Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Martial beat Rashford, Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku to the award, with Fellaini and Lukaku included on the bench that evening against the Brewers.