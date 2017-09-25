Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed he voted for Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough for last year's manager of the year award ahead of the pair's meeting on Tuesday night - and has said his side will have to "earn the right" to beat the Brewers.

Villa make the short trip up the A38 for only their second competitive visit to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow night in the first of a home double-header for Burton, with fellow West Midlands neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers visiting on Saturday.

The Villans drew 1-1 at the Pirelli last time out after Lloyd Dyer cancelled out Jonathan Kodjia's early effort following Ben Turner's sloppy back-pass - and the Brewers will be hoping to cut out any similar mistakes this time around.

Bruce's side head into their clash fresh off the back of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, with Villa enduring a stop-start season so far - languishing in ninth place with only four points separating the two sides.

And the former Manchester United defender - a winner of three Premier League titles with the Red Devils - has let it be known his admiration for the work his Burton counterpart Nigel Clough has done on a shoestring budget.

"I voted for him, I thought he did an unbelievable job," Bruce said following his side's Forest win.

"They have had some unbelievable results and it is always a difficult place, typical Championship. We have no divine right, we have to earn the right, and will have to earn the right on Tuesday."

Tuesday's trip to take on Albion precedes a clash with bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers ahead of the international break for Villa.

And Bruce is looking for his side to kick on ahead of the international break against two sides expected to be battling against relegation come the business end of the campaign.

"In every game we played since I've been here, none of them are givens,” he added.

"But we've given ourselves a nice platform. Let's hope we can go and have a really good week.

"Let's put a marker down before the international break, if we can."