Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce thought Burton Albion were 'excellent' in their 4-0 defeat to his Villa side in Tuesday night's Pirelli Stadium clash.

The dominant Villans ultimately swept aside Albion, racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time thanks to goals from Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah and Robert Snodgrass after an high-intensity opening from the hosts.

Substitute John Onomah wrapped up the points in the second-half, with Bruce's side producing a markedly different display from the one they turned in at the Pirelli in Apri's 1-1 draw last term.

And Bruce was full of praise for the way Nigel Clough's side handled themselves on Tuesday night - with Burton threatening during the opening stages and only falling three goals behind thanks to a mis-hit finish from Adomah and Snodgrass' deflected effort.

"I thought Burton were excellent like they normally are," Bruce said post match.

"I can't speak highly enough of them, they found it very difficult against us tonight - we were clinical up the top end of the pitch.

"We were bright, breezy and had a bit of pace, a bit of power, guile and know-how. It was a difficult night for them.

"They always do (start brightly). I've got nothing but respect for the club and what it’s done over the last 12 years.

"It's been a remarkable story, and I've got nothing but respect for them all here."

It was a markedly different Villa side to April's encounter, bolstered by the likes of John Terry, Glenn Whelan and Snodgrass, who added experience and quality to the ranks in what has been a busy summer for Bruce and his side.

"We've changed round personnel of course, this summer (we've seen) the emergence of being able to play two up-top", Bruce replied when asked about what has changed at Villa Park since the pair's last meeting.

"For a while I made us difficult to beat and difficult to play against because when I first arrived I worried about us.

"We were in such bad shape, a team that had won five times in 18 months, I decided to be difficult to beat, difficult to play against and try to grind out a few results until i got the personnel that I thought could change us round."