Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane is expecting another tough battle against Burton Albion, with the Villans heading to the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

Hourihane knows more than most of his Villa team-mates about Burton, having faced them with both his current side and former employers Barnsley.

The 26-year-old notched the only goal in the 1-0 win against the Brewers in the opening weeks of Albion's League One promotion season two years ago.

He reckons that overcoming tonight's hosts will be a difficult task, having met them for the first time in a claret and blue shirt during April's 1-1 draw at the Pirelli.

Burton may find it similarly tough to nullify Republic of Ireland international Hourihane, who has notched five goals in eight games so far this term - including the opener in Villa's 2-1 defeat of Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

And unbeaten in six games, Hourihane is backing his side to pass their Albion test with flying colours before Saturday's clash with bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers.

"Hopefully this is the start of a run now, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard," Hourihane told avfc.co.uk.

"We're on a good unbeaten run with just two more games coming up before the international break.

"We'll be going into tonight with good confidence and hopefully we can get a result there as well.

"We said it was going to be a big week for us with three games that we felt we could win – we've ticked off one now.

"Burton will be a tough game – they make it difficult for you at home and have a good record there.

"But we'll go there full of confidence after two big wins."