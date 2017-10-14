Bailey Wright says Bristol City will never look to follow Burton Albion's pragamatic style after seeing his side stifled in Friday's goalless draw.

Wright's Robins - who could have moved into the Championship's top two with victory - enjoyed the lion's share of possession and pressure under the Ashton Gate floodlights.

But they struggled to turn that into dominance on the scoreboard, Bobby Reid coming closest to breaking the deadlock, only to be twice denied by Stephen Bywater before seeing a fine strike disallowed.

Albion's organised resistance was led by the five-man defence of Lucas Akins, Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Stephen Warnock, as they looked to contain their in-form hosts following successive 4-0 defeats before the international break.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Just as at Norwich City the previous month, that tactic worked to good effect in earning them a third successive goalless draw on the road, leaving Bristol captain Wright visibly frustrated.

"They were organised," he said of Burton's approach.

"You can see what they came here to do, and credit to them because they did just that.

"But that's not the team we ever want to be.

"Every manager has their own philosophies. We certainly go out there to win every game, play on the front foot and play our way - that won't change, whoever we face.

"We want to take the game to the opposition and sometimes teams will sit in and make it difficult for us.

"But we'll learn from this, get better and next time a team plays like that against us, we'll be better prepared."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough said after the game that he felt some people were expecting his side to be "lambs to the slaughter" against a City side who defeated Derby County 4-1 at home in September.

The Robins were clearly intent on taking all three points off a Burton side at the other end of the table to them. Instead, they were left to consider why they could not break down a resolute Albion rearguard.

"We moved the ball well, but sometimes we lacked the end product that we usually have," added Wright.

"We're still unbeaten and positive going into the Leeds United game next week.

"Tonight was a missed opportunity, but not through a lack of commitment.

"We played well, and we'll move on from this result."