Joe Williams' goal against Burton Albion in Barnsley's 4-2 defeat of the Brewers last month has been nominated for October's Championship goal of the month award.

With the game evenly poised at 2-2 at the Pirelli Stadium, Williams brought a loose ball under control and then volleyed home from 30 yards after Kyle McFadzean's attempted clearance - with Brewers goalkeeper Connor Ripley powerless to stop the effort.

The Tykes midfielder is joined by Sheffield United's Paul Coutts and Bolton Wanderers forward Sammy Ameobi on the three-man shortlist of nominees.

Joe Williams of Barnsley wheels away after scoring against the Brewers
Fans can vote for who they believe deserves to win the award on skyports.com , with voting closing at 6pm on Tuesday November 14, with the winner announced on the following Friday.