Burton Albion will assess Ben Turner's progress in training this week as the defender pushes for a return to action in time for Friday's trip to Bristol City (7:45pm).

The former Cardiff City man suffered a hamstring injury in the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on September 26 and was forced to miss the loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers four days later.

But Nigel Clough was hopeful last week that Turner could be in contention for a return against the Robins, and he says that is still the case, depending on how he fares over the coming days.

Turner's fellow defender John Brayford, though, is unlikely to feature and is more likely to be targeting the Nottingham Forest game on October 21 as a chance to come back from his own hamstring problem.

Neither, though, will be risked unless Clough is certain of their fitness - given their importance to the side and how much of the campaign is yet to come.

"Ben Turner has got a chance, I don't think John has," said Clough ahead of the Bristol trip.

"Ben's got a chance, we'll just see how they go this week.

"We lose 24 hours with playing on the Friday night.

"But there's no risks. With 30-odd games to go, we won't be taking any risks with them, especially with the nature of the injuries being hamstrings."

Before the Bristol game, Clough says that Tuesday night's Birmingham Senior Cup game at Bedworth United will allow several players in need of game time to put themselves in contention for Friday.

Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund, meanwhile, will return to training a day later than their Burton teammates, having been on international duty with Northern Ireland.

"They are back on Tuesday morning," Clough said of Flanagan and Lund.

"I think they are travelling today, so they'll be back in the morning.

"And then a few (other players) who need a runout will have a game at Bedworth tomorrow night in the Birmingham Senior Cup.

"A few will have a runout there and keep up to speed, and then are in contention for Friday night."