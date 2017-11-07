The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Turner has been named in a second Championship team of the week following Burton Albion's 1-0 win over Millwall at the Den on Saturday.

Albion were made to work for their victory, with Marvin Sordell's second-half winner after Jed Wallace's 59th minute sending off proving the difference following a turgid first-half display from both sides.

The centre-back's imperious display earned him and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater an inclusion in the Football League Paper's 'team of the day' and now the EFL have included him in their XI of standout performers from the weekend.

The EFL explained his inclusion and said: " The Brewers' defenders were made to work hard, with Turner resolute alongside his colleagues, putting his body on the line to help earn a clean sheet and three points which took them out of the bottom three."