Ben Turner says Burton Albion will quite happily continue to frustrate their Championship opponents this season.

The Brewers upset the form book to make it three successive away draws by securing a stalemate at high-flying Bristol City on Friday night, an impressive response to the four-goal humblings they were handed by Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Albion were boosted by the return of Turner from a hamstring injury, with the former Cardiff City man helping Albion's five-man defence to resist waves of pressure from the Robins.

For all their dominance, Lee Johnson's in-form Robins were largely stifled by the Brewers' tireless efforts.

The hosts' toothlessness, allied with a distinct lack of flow to the game for long spells, caused a growing restlessness among the home support.

And Turner knows that such frustration can start playing into Burton hands.

"It's interesting, because you can sense at times that a team is getting frustrated," said the Brewers centre-back.

"We had a meeting and we talked about it.

"It was the same against Aston Villa. Right after they went 1-0 up, they were frustrated at the time, with big players on big salaries looking at each other and thinking, 'we should be doing better here against Burton'.

"Then all of a sudden they win 4-0, and credit to them.

"When you frustrate teams in this league, often you can frustrate them into mistakes, and that's where you can get your goals as a smaller team in this league.

"We are not going to have as much as quality as Aston Villa, Wolves or even Bristol City.

"But we can frustrate them and certainly, towards the end, a few little errors appeared and Marvin Sordell has almost won the game for us (at Ashton Gate).

"That is the same everywhere you go.

"Teams aren't perfect, people make mistakes and goals go in because of that.

"We certainly need to remember that, while a team is frustrated, we're in a good position in a game."