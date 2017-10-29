Ben Turner believes Burton Albion ultimately fell short at both ends of the pitch in losing to Ipswich Town.

The Brewers fashioned 18 shots to the Tractor Boys' nine at the Pirelli Stadium, and they might have put the game out of sight during a dominant first half when a strong breeze was in their favour.

But chances for Matty Lund, Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer all fell by the wayside before the break.

And while Turner was on hand with a fine header to end Albion's six-game wait for a Championship goal, Burton failed to consolidate on their lead, with Martyn Waghorn equalising before Bersant Celina's match-winning free-kick in the 89th minute.

"We are bitterly disappointed," said the Brewers centre-back.

"We felt we dominated play first half and had enough chances to kill the game off.

"I've never played here when it has been that windy, so it was kind of like a game of two halves.

"First half, we could turn them, get in behind the defence because the ball was carrying in the wind, and second half, we couldn't do that.

"It's important that we take a lead, which eventually we did, and then defend it professionally.

"We have fallen short of that today, which is very disappointing.

"And we haven't taken enough of our chances over the game."

Despite their lack of a killer touch, Albion's first-half display against Ipswich was as good as any they have produced so far this season.

Slick, incisive passing and some clever movement helped open up the visiting defence on numerous occasions.

"To be honest, at 70 minutes, it felt good to be playing again where we are having chances and creating things, because that is one of the things that has been missing for us recently," added Turner.

"We have talked about playing with a bit more freedom now.

"It's obviously just bitterly disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort or a lack of preparation.

"We had a fantastic week training, one of the best weeks we've ever had - the intensity was brilliant, we worked on a few things.

"We have fallen short, but we will go again."