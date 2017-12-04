Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner believes Burton Albion are not far from turning their Championship fortunes around - and a single win could be the catalyst they need.

The Brewers' gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat at Derby County on Saturday saw them drop to the foot of the table, with 14 points to their name from 20 games.

They have won only once in their last 12 outings, with six successive defeats at the Pirelli Stadium the primary reason that they are not sitting safely above the relegation zone.

Another chance to rectify that home form will present itself on Saturday when Preston North End visit the Pirelli.

And Turner knows there is no reason his side cannot produce a positive run of results.

"That's what we've discussed," he said after the Derby defeat.

"First of all, we need a win.

"And then you get one, and it's not just football, but life is funny - you get something going and all of a sudden, you get a bit of momentum.

"We have to keep believing.

"Who's to say what the future holds, but you certainly don't give in.

"You try to win a game and then you try to back it up with another game.

"Next thing you know, we could be on a run.

"There's no reason why we can't.

"We are this close, we're just constantly getting kicked at the minute.

"But we're all fully grown men, and we've got to go again."

While Albion have taken some heavy hits this season - including back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers - much of the frustration is with just how close they have come to points over recent weeks.

They should arguably have beaten both Ipswich Town and Barnsley, while the recent losses to Sunderland and Derby were both decided in the final 10 minutes.

Their resilience and ability to strike late in games must improve.

"I think teams are struggling to break us down," added Turner.

"However, they are eventually doing that - and that's an issue, isn't it?

"Sunderland struggled to get much against us, but they beat us 2-0 and you walk away and think, 'I'm not sure how!'

"Ipswich was similar, Barnsley was similar.

"Large portions of the game, we're well in the game and it looks as likely that we could score.

"We had good chances (at Derby), we had set pieces, we've had one off the line, we've had shots.

"Not loads and loads, but we're not going to get loads.

"But we have to take those chances, like when the ball is bouncing around in the box and people are having shots at the penalty spot, and knock-downs and headers.

"You need a bit of luck, you need the ball to go in the net, and then all of a sudden, they are chasing and it might be us who wins 2-0 and nicks the game.

"At the minute, we've got to turn that tide - really, we need to go and win a home game.

"When all is said and done, we've come here and we haven't disgraced ourselves.

"We've tried our absolute best and lost to an error.

"But at home, you can dress it up as you want - we need to win some home games."