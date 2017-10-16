Ben Turner wants Burton Albion to go one better the next time they get a chance to snatch a game at the death - just as they did in their 0-0 draw with Bristol City on Friday night.

Marvin Sordell's goalbound effort in the 81st minute of the Brewers' Ashton Gate clash looked to have beaten Frank Fielding be on its way to nestling in the top right-hand corner to hand Albion the very definition of a smash-and-grab victory.

But it wasn't to be, as September's Championship player of the month Aden Flint diverted Sordell's effort away from danger with a thumping header and ensured the spoils were shared.

It meant Burton recorded their third successive 0-0 draw on the road in the league, and - as with the previous stalemates at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers - they defended stoically and showed fine organisation for long spells before threatening to win it late on.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That is something that Turner's boss Nigel Clough has spoken openly about, wanting to get that potentially crucial goal away from home - and the centre-back echoes his manager's feelings.

"We can be better with the ball, can't we?" said Turner after the Bristol draw.

"But that'll come. I remember at the start of last season when I joined, we played some unbelievable football.

"I think we had the most shots in the league after five games, or some mad stat like that at the time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But we weren't winning every game.

"So it’s such a fine balance of trying to get goals and leaving yourself wide open.

"Against Bristol City, obviously, it was a matter of getting back to basics, getting back to the clean-sheet mentality because of the last two results. We had to bounce back in that respect.

"Now we can maybe look to build on what we've done and see how we can open up the opposition ready for next week.

"It's a good point, we've bounced back again and we've got a lot to work on now."