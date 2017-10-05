It is still early days in the 2017/18 Championship season, but clubs may already be looking over their shoulders as the threat of relegation from the second tier begins to loom.

Although the campaign is only 11 matches old, a poor start to the campaign has already cost Harry Redknapp his job at Birmingham City.

The Blues are currently in 22nd place, one place and one point adrift of Burton Albion, who have taken nine points so far.

There is a mix of clubs in the nether reaches of the division, with Simon Grayson's Sunderland struggling on seven points and looking a potential candidate for a double-drop following last season's relegation from the Premier League

Reading are another surprise name down there. Last season's beaten play-off finalists currently lie 20th, although they have played one game fewer than the majority of their rivals.

Hull City - and former Brewer Jackson Irvine - are in 17th place, but look to have hit form following their 6-1 defeat over Birmingham last weekend.

On the face of it, we are set to see another scrap to stay in the division.

The Brewers are currently keeping their heads above water thanks to those valuable home wins against Fulham and Birmingham alongside valuable away draws with Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers making sure they head into the break outside of the bottom three.

Their target, again, is to upset expectations and secure Championship survival again.

But what of the other sides who were fancied to struggle at the wrong end of the league this season?

Among those the bookies reckoned could be ducking out with the Brewers were Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Millwall and Ipswich Town, who were all named among the favourites for relegation on the eve of the season by league sponsors Sky Bet.

Burton led the way with odds of 13/8.

So how have the others got on so far?

Bolton Wanderers (15/8)

As loath as I am to consign Bolton to the fate of relegation, it already looks a long way back for the winless Trotters.

They are currently languishing at the foot of the table with only two points from their 11 matches and are on an eight-game losing run in all competitions, having not scored in any of those matches.

Despite bringing in the likes of Adam Le Fondre, Adam Armstrong and Will Buckley over the summer, the Wanderers - who were under a transfer embargo until last month - have scored only four goals this season and face a tough run of fixtures after the international break, with Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham two of their next three opponents.

Already seven points from safety, it would be some feat if Bolton were to avoid an immediate relegation back to League One. In comparison, Rotherham United - who finished bottom of the table last term - had six points to their name at this stage in 2016/17.

Barnsley (2/1)

Having witnessed several more of their on-field assets stripped away over the summer, following the departures of Marc Roberts, Josh Scowen and Marley Watkins, Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom is still managing to keep his side's heads above the relegation waters.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Millwall at the Den will have worked wonders for a side whose run of form had previously taken a dip.

Earlier in the campaign, wins over Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have helped to ensure they sit a healthy three points clear of the relegation zone in 18th place at this early juncture.

They also have a game in hand over the likes of Burton, Birmingham and Sunderland.

Ipswich Town (5/2)

With league sponsors Sky Bet offering somewhat surprising odds of 5/2 for Ipswich's relegation, they have moved quickly to prove themselves something of a surprise.

Mick McCarthy's side sit eighth in the table after 11 games, having raced out of the blocks with the early-season pacesetters.

However, following four consecutive wins at the start of the season, they have only won twice in their last six league games, and are yet to draw.

McCarthy looks to have built another side capable of avoiding relegation with the signings of Rangers duo Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn adding firepower up front.

And with a match in hand, they may well be inside the play-off places when the 'games played' column is all equal.

Millwall (5/2)

Millwall have bounced back from a poor start following promotion from League One via the play-offs and currently sit 14th place in the table, with a healthy 13 points to their name.

That leaves them four clear of Burton, who travel to take on the Lions at the start of November.

Under the stewardship of former Millwall striker Neil Harris, the London club have gone on to make the intimidating surroundings of the Den a fortress, with 10 of their 13 points so far coming at home.

If they can continue their impressive home form - which has seen them beat the likes of Norwich, Leeds United and Reading already this season - then they could surprise the bookies and extend their stay in the Championship following a two-year absence.