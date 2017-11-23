The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon has revealed that Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater's movement during the run up for his free-kick helped him pick his spot for the Bees' opener.

Jozefzoon put the hosts ahead with a spectacular 25 yard free-kick that nestled in the top corner and he has claimed that the positioning of Brewers' goalkeeper Bywater made him change his mind on where to put the set-piece.

"I was preparing to take it and I was thinking about the keeper's corner but then he did one step more and I thought he'd never reach the other side," he said.

"I just thought I'd give everything on the left side and it went well and it went in."

Jozefzoon's effort wasn't enough for Brentford to clinch victory, though, with Ben Turner equalising 12 minutes from time to earn Burton a much needed point.

"We're very frustrated," he added.

"We were sloppy and lost the ball many times and let them stay in the time.

"Once we scored, we needed to keep them to zero and we'd win. It was really frustrating for us.

"We need to figure out what went wrong and why we couldn't break the wall of Burton. We need to be sharper and we weren't."