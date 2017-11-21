Burton Albion face Brentford at Griffin Park tonight (7.45pm) as they look to bounce back from Friday night's 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United.

Nigel Clough's men have enjoyed a decent record the road so far this term, and won their last away game - across London at Millwall earlier this month.

Clough will be hoping for a repeat performance tonight.

Brentford will have other ideas, though, as they also seek to bounce back from their first loss in nine matches after their 2-0 reverse to Cardiff City on Saturday.

You can follow every kick of the Brewers' latest Championship outing in the live blog below, with team news and reaction from both camps once the events conclude in west London.

And as always, get your point across to us by tweeting @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.