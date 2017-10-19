The Burton Mail's Burton Albion podcast is back to discuss the latest Brewers news ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Albion head to the City Ground on the back of three successive goalless draws on the road, thanks to a dogged stalemate at Bristol City last Friday night.

It was a fine reaction to the back-to-back 4-0 defeats before the international break - and Burton Albion writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack dissect the importance of that result at Ashton Gate in this episode of Brewers Talk.

They also look ahead to this weekend's game at Forest.

It is where Burton's life in the Championship game began back in August 2016.

Will this game be as thrilling as that one? Will it provide the Brewers' first away win of the current campaign? Will Nigel Clough get another warm reception after turning down the Forest job in January to stay with Albion?

Joshua and Richard try to answer that and more - so let us know what you think about the Brewers' chances this weekend by getting in touch.

Tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.

If the podcast isn't loading, click here to listen on Audioboom.