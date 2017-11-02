Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Mail's Burton Albion podcast is back for another week to reflect on more frustration at the Pirelli Stadium - and why there should still be positivity for the Brewers.

Albion suffered home defeats to Ipswich Town and Barnsley in the past week, extending their winless run to seven games and leaving them lying 23rd in the Championship table, two points from safety.

In this week's instalment, Brewers writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack reflect on those defeats and what isn't clicking for Nigel Clough's side.

They also discuss possible changes ahead of Saturday's trip to Millwall, and answer some of your questions on Marcus Dinanga, Burton's style of play and whether Albion's youngsters could hold the key.

Tweet us @JoshuaMurrayBM, @RichardCusackBM or @BurtonAlbionBM to have your say and pose questions for future podcasts.

If the podcast isn't loading, click here to listen on Audioboom.