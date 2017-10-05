The Championship's international break means a time for reflection on the latest Brewers Talk podcast.

Burton Albion headed into the second interval of the season on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers - but they remain outside the bottom three after 11 games.

Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Sunderland all sit below the Brewers, who have nine points to their name, albeit with a hefty negative goal difference of -17.

Albion writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack reflect on the Wolves defeat and how things have gone so far for Nigel Clough's men this season.

They also pick out the players that have caught their eyes at this stage, as Burton begin to look at what lies ahead.

Have your say on those topics by commenting below - and make sure to listen out for future Brewers Talk episodes.

If the podcast isn't loading, click here to listen on Audioboom.