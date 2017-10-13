Bristol City boss Lee Johnson knows that, for all his team's attacking intent, they had little to show for it at the end of a frustrating evening's work against Burton Albion.

The Robins had 75 per cent of the possession at Ashton Gate, created the majority of the chances and saw Bobby Reid's second-half strike ruled out for offside.

But, ultimately, the final score ended 0-0 as the Brewers recorded their third straight consecutive clean sheet on the road.

Nigel Clough got what he wanted from his players after back-to-back home losses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa - but it was Johnson's side who were found wanting as they spurned an opportunity to go second ahead of the weekend's other games.

So what was lacking from the in-form Robins' performance?

"I think it was the quality," Johnson replied asked what it was that was missing from his side's performance.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's not something you can work on a short-term basis - I thought tactically the lads were good.

"I thought they built well with 75 per cent possession, but we just didn't infiltrate the middle of their goal enough, did we?

"Obviously we scored, I'm not sure - I haven’t seen it, but my instinct was 'what's he (the referee) doing'?

"And that was on a number of occasions, tonight.

"But it was just the final ball, I thought our corners were poor, our crosses were poor.

"They were going behind the goal, into the goalkeeper's hands.

"And what happens is, it gives the opposition then a chance to sit and start again and get a breather.

"That's where we've been so good this year so far.

(Image: Michaele Steele/Getty Images)

"It was just on too many occasions that our players that have shown so much quality in the final third didn't tonight."

City did put the ball in the back of the net, as Johnson alluded to, but referee James Linington saw a foul on Luke Murphy in the build-up just before Reid cannoned an effort past Stephen Bywater and into the top corner.

Clough reckoned Linington blew his whistle a good three seconds before Reid struck - but Johnson wasn't so sure, and lamented the referee's all-round performance on the night.

"You have to give credit to an experienced defence - they brought Ben Turner back in," Johnson added.

"The referee doesn't help though, does he?

"They were wasting time from day dot.

"If he books someone early for time-wasting, it changes the dynamic of the game.

"The number of occasions they went down - and I don't blame Burton for that, by the way - I think it's genius, it's clever play.

"But, the referee will go home and assess his performance like they do.

"For both teams, there were a couple of balls that were clearly Burton's that they didn't get.

"I just agreed with the crowd."