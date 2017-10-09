Bristol City club captain Bailey Wright has flown home with an injury while on international duty with Australia.

Ironically – if the injury proves not to be serious – that would give him a better chance of being ready for Friday’s game against Burton Albion.

Had Wright stayed with his country, he would have got back only hours before the return to Championship action.

But the glute injury does look set to rule the Socceroo out of the game, where the Robins will be looking to move second in the table with a win and Albion will be keen to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

The defender has been replaced by Ryan McGowan ahead of the Socceroos’ vital World Cup qualifying second-leg match against Syria tomorrow.

(Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The news is both a blow to Australia and to City head coach Lee Johnson.

City, who are on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions, have Eros Pisano due to return to first-team action and he could replace Bailey, if the defender is out for any length of time.

Further options would include Zak Vyner, who has played four times this season and is yet to lose a game for the Robins, while Hordur Magnusson could be given some game time, after an impressive performance for Iceland against Turkey on Friday night.

Upon his return, Wright will be assessed by city physio Steve Allen.

Johnson had rested him for the team’s game against Reading after the previous round of international matches, so that could have happened this time, regardless of the injury.

Whether he is replaced by Vyner or Pisano seems to hinge on whether or not the latter has recovered fully from his knee injury in time to face Nigel Clough’s men.