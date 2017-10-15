Nigel Clough believes the goalless draw at Bristol City helped to restore some Burton Albion pride after a difficult couple of weeks.

The Brewers had spent 13 days over the international break dwelling on back-to-back home humblings at the hands of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Those results seemed to have overshadowed some promising form beforehand from Clough's side, and a response was needed at Ashton Gate.

That is exactly what Burton provided, a typically resolute defensive display preventing the in-form Robins from moving into the top two ahead of Saturday's games.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

After taking those heavy hits at the end of September, Albion gave another reminder of their resilience to kick off their October action - and Clough knows they will have proved a point, as well as earning one.

"I hope it did for the whole squad and the whole club," said Clough when asked if another clean sheet on the road was a boost to the Brewers' defensive pride.

"When you lose two games at home 4-0, the next one is incredibly important, because everyone is looking to say, 'have they gone, are they going to be steamrolled here tonight'?

"They (Bristol) have done that to quite a few teams, and they've been scoring goals for fun the last few weeks.

"So it's good to come here and frustrate them as we did, in such a good way.

"There was only one yellow card, so we're not kicking people off the pitch, we're just getting tight and everybody did their jobs.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was a brilliant defensive performance to come and get a point and a clean sheet against a team that has been flying of late.

"It was important we put down a marker after the last two results at home that we have still got a little bit of fight in us and we've not gone just yet."