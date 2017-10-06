Burton Albion's next opponents, Bristol City, have scored a double in the monthly Sky Bet/Football League awards.

Head coach Lee Johnson has been named Championship manager of the month and centre-half Aden Flint has been named player of the month.

Thirteen goals and 14 points in six unbeaten games in September saw City become the division's leading scorers, with Johnson beating the likes of Steve Bruce, Daniel Farke and Alex Neil of Aston Villa, Norwich and Preston respectively.

Johnson, who's side face Burton on Friday October 13, said: "It was a very difficult September on paper but the boys have worked fantastically well.

(Image: Rogan Thomson/EFL)

"I accept the award on behalf of everybody, staff and players and, actually, fans as well because they've been part of our good form in September.

"We have a belief and work towards a process that in the end, we want the results, that's the tip of the iceberg, the three points on a Saturday, and I've been delighted by the application of the players and the quality.

"We've scored goals and had numbers in the box, had a lot of energy to our play and given the fact there’s been tough games in there it’s been a great September for us."

On winning the award, Flint said: "It's been a good month for me but it’s been a great month for the club in general.

"With everything going on in the summer, ‘what’s happening?’, ‘where are you going to go?’ ‘am I staying?’ and not being in the team and such, I just got my head down, worked and tried not to let it bother me.

"The determination from missing the first month's football meant that when I got my chance I was ready to take it.

"Personally I like to keep my own form up to make sure I can stay in the team because I’ve got some great competition now across the back line."

Flint was the subject of much speculation until the transfer window closed and Johnson said: "To come back with the attitude he has following the closure of the transfer window has been good.

(Image: Rogan Thomson/EFL)

"We've maintained a strong relationship which will continue moving forward. He's been exceptional, along with the rest of the defence and the keeper."

Former Burton Albion defender Paul Hurst has won the League One manager's award with Shrewsbury Town after his side's quick start to the campaign.

Only a late Blackburn Rovers equaliser denied the Shrews seven wins out of seven in September.

"It's a proud moment - the first award I've had a Football League manager," said Hurst.

"It's a massive surprise, in truth, to be unbeaten at this point, two months in. We've surprised everyone, including ourselves."