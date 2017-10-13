Burton Albion return to Championship action after the international break at in-form Bristol City tonight as they search for a first away win of the campaign.
The Brewers headed into the break on the back of successive 4-0 defeats at the Pirelli Stadium, but are unbeaten on the road since the loss at Leeds United on September 9.
The Robins, meanwhile, can move into the automatic promotion spots with victory at Ashton Gate - and they will be looking to avoid the manager and player of the month jinx, after Lee Johnson and Aden Flint won the prizes for September.
Nigel Clough is hopeful of having Ben Turner back for tonight's clash in defence, although John Brayford is likely to miss out through injury.
We'll have all the build-up and team news from the game, before bringing you minute-by-minute text commentary as we see if Burton can get their points tally ticking again.
Here's a preview of tonight's match from opposition boss Lee Johnson...
The Brewers are out on the Ashton Gate pitch
And it appears Ben Fox has travelled with the team tonight following the conclusion of his loan with Solihull Moors...
Here's a preview of tonight's match from the gaffer...
With team news due in around 20 minutes, we’re all set up at Ashton Gate...
It's not just the Brewers in action tonight
Here's the scene at Ashton gate tonight...
If you’re stuck for something to read or watch in the car or on the train, catch up with the academy lads at St George’s Park...
Cauley Woodrow is tonight's programme star at Ashton Gate...
The lads were great when I went there and I thank them massively for giving me the opportunity to play and score goals. It’s such a small club that you fall in love with the place.
Thirteen days ago, Burton Albion were reflecting on a second successive 4-0 defeat on home soil. It had been a tough afternoon.
But the international break has afforded them chance to regather themselves and focus on another crucial run of games in the coming weeks.
Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and Millwall are all on the horizon.
They can all wait, though. Tonight, it’s Bristol City for the Brewers...