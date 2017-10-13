Burton Albion return to Championship action after the international break at in-form Bristol City tonight as they search for a first away win of the campaign.

The Brewers headed into the break on the back of successive 4-0 defeats at the Pirelli Stadium, but are unbeaten on the road since the loss at Leeds United on September 9.

The Robins, meanwhile, can move into the automatic promotion spots with victory at Ashton Gate - and they will be looking to avoid the manager and player of the month jinx, after Lee Johnson and Aden Flint won the prizes for September.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough is hopeful of having Ben Turner back for tonight's clash in defence, although John Brayford is likely to miss out through injury.

We'll have all the build-up and team news from the game, before bringing you minute-by-minute text commentary as we see if Burton can get their points tally ticking again.

To get in touch and have your say, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM , @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.