The Championship has provided a host of new experiences for Burton Albion since they took their first steps in the division 15 months ago.

The one they are currently enduring at the Pirelli Stadium is proving to be among the toughest - an experience they have to consign to the history books sooner rather than later for the good of their survival hopes.

A 2-0 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday was Albion's sixth straight home defeat, their longest such sequence in the Football League.

Nigel Clough said afterwards that he and his management team had been "much more heartened" than they had in their last reverse on home soil, when high-flying Sheffield United left East Staffordshire with a 3-1 win eight days previously.

There were certainly moments of promise in this one, and a new-look line-up offered a possible different approach from Burton as they look to push themselves out of the relegation zone.

It will be interesting to see if they continue with this style in the coming weeks, as Clough suggested post-match that they would look to.

But in terms of results alone, defeat to the Black Cats ranks up there with the most disappointing so far given the context of the Championship table.

Sunderland were bottom ahead of kick-off, having not won since August 13 in the League and without having yet kept a clean sheet.

By 5pm on Saturday, they had put an end to those particular slumps and leapfrogged the Brewers in the process.

Heading into the weekend, Burton were also aiming to nip their own unwanted record in the bud and back up yet another impressive performance on the road.

The 1-1 draw at Brentford four days previously had again outlined what this Brewers team can do - and they had been helped by the late introduction of Will Miller and Joe Sbarra, who turned the tide and ensured Albion came back to earn a point.

That impact did not go unnoticed.

Both were given their first league starts of the season against Sunderland, with Sbarra making his full league debut for the Brewers.

Andy Garner suggested pre-match that, with previous line-ups failing to get the job done at the Pirelli over recent weeks, some fresh options could provide the necessary spark.

That also saw Tom Naylor continue at centre-back after impressing at Brentford. Despite the eventual outcome, the former Derby County man would again do his chances of a sustained spell in the Brewers defence no harm whatsoever with a blend of composed defensive work and some pleasing quality on the ball.

Naylor partnered Ben Turner in a 4-4-1-1, with Lucas Akins at right-back and Tom Flanagan another to retain his spot at left-back.

Miller started on the left wing, outside of Luke Murphy and Matt Palmer, while Scannell was the right winger and Sbarra took up the number 10 role, just behind lone striker Marvin Sordell.

It would ultimately lead to a frustrating sense of deja vu, but Albion again had the better of the first half here.

That was largely down to the dynamic running of Sbarra, Miller and Scannell, who all thrived once space opened up in front of the Sunderland defence.

On two occasions, a pocket of room allowed Miller - who regularly swapped positions with Sbarra – to surge forward, releasing Scannell to no effect first before drilling a low effort in moments later that was saved by Robbin Ruiter.

While Scannell wasted the opening created by Miller, he looked the likeliest on either side to spark a breakthrough, after Stephen Bywater made a couple of good saves from Lewis Grabban and Paddy McNair.

Linking up with Akins on the right, the Huddersfield Town loanee regularly got past Bryan Oviedo to deliver, with one cross volleyed just over by the incoming Sbarra.

That chance had the home crowd urging the hosts on, and as they rode a wave of momentum, Sordell then drilled a dripping effort agonisingly wide of Ruiter's far post in the dying moments of the first half.

Just as in the recent defeats to Ipswich Town and Barnsley, this clash was there for the taking with the teams level at half-time.

Again, just as in those contests, Burton would ultimately be caught out.

Sunderland looked reenergised at the start of the second half, perhaps sparked on by the words of new manager Chris Coleman.

Bywater did superbly to block Grabban's effort from close range with his legs - and the Brewers seemed to have dealt with the Black Cats' pressure at that stage.

But Clough's side saw their chances for that elusive home victory hit in a crucial 10-minute period around the hour mark.

In that time, Miller (hamstring), Scannell (groin) and Sbarra (cramp) all had to come off after their attacking exertions.

Joe Mason, Jamie Allen and Kyle McFadzean came on in their places, but the changes seemed to upset the balance of Albion's system.

They struggled after that to impose themselves upfield and it left Sordell isolated for long spells.

Instead, they had to withstand a late barrage of attacks from the visitors.

With 10 minutes left, the game was heading for a goalless draw - and Burton will have at least been content with ending their losing run at the Pirelli at that stage.

It was not to be.

While Albion's substitutions had been a necessity and had not been able to help them kick on, Coleman added attacking impetus from the bench to great effect.

First up, James Vaughan headed the Black Cats into an 84th-minute lead from two yards after a clever near-post flick-on from Lee Cattermole.

The dangerous Joel Asoro then showed his quality as a late replacement, charging down the right flank as Albion opened themselves up in search of an equaliser and bending in a low cross that George Honeyman could not miss.

In the space of four minutes, the Brewers were undone - and that frustrating losing run was extended.

Clough has spoken about how his side's current fortunes on home soil are having an effect on the team's confidence, and that seemed visible late on after an encouraging opening 50 minutes or so.

It is a strange sight to see Albion struggling in this way in front of their own fans, with the Pirelli having been such a fortress in recent seasons.

Lucas Akins admitted as much after the game.

You cannot ignore the context of the division they are playing in and the size and quality of teams they are facing week in, week out, of course, when considering the way things are currently going.

Even Sunderland, who were below Burton before the weekend began, finished seventh in the Premier League in the same year that Clough's Brewers ended as runners up in the Southern League Premier Division.

But the Brewers proved last season that they can be a match for any side in this division, especially on home soil, and that they are currently failing to match that quality is what is leaving players, management and fans frustrated.

The fact that they have matched some of the best footballing teams in the Championship - Brentford and Bristol City to name two - away from the Pirelli brings their home struggles into even starker light.

One thing is for certain: Burton cannot continue to rely on their travels, and Saturday's defeat will be seen as a big missed opportunity in many ways.

Those opportunities have to start being taken.