Burton Albion are aiming to reel in some of the sides above them in the Championship table ahead of the busy Christmas period.

The Brewers lie one point above the relegation zone heading into tomorrow's home game against Sheffield United (7.45pm).

Of the three teams below them, Birmingham City sit 22nd on 12 points, while in-form Bolton Wanderers are 23rd with 11 points and bottom-of-the-table Sunderland are a point further back still.

That means that Albion are as close to the foot of the table as they are to the side directly above them in 20th - Hull City, who have 16 points from as many games.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Millwall have 17 points, Reading have 18 - and boast a game in hand on the teams around them - and then both Fulham and Barnsley sit on 19.

With nine League games to come before the turn of the year, Nigel Clough is wary of his side getting cast adrift from that group above them - and he knows how crucial it could be to make sure that does not happen.

"Our aim is certainly to be in touch, we don't want to get adrift," said the Brewers manager ahead of the clash with the Blades.

"That's what the Millwall win did (before the international break).

"But the bottom four at the moment being three points away from the next group, we don't want that to happen.

"We don't want four or five teams at the bottom who are adrift of the rest.

"We have got to try to get in touch with that next group, and that'll be our aim before Christmas."