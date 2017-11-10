Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are the cleanest side in the Championship, according to statistics website Transfermarkt.

With a league-low 15 yellow cards and two red cards recorded this term, that combined gives the Brewers a 'fair play' score of 23 points after 16 games of the campaign.

Those two red cards could be considered unfortunate, with now-departed Jackson Irvine picking up two cautions in the 4-1 defeat to Hull City back in October and Hope Akpan mis-timing his challenge on Lewis Baker in the 2-0 defeat to Middlsbrough earlier this term.

By comparison, Preston North End have scored 42 points thanks to a staggering 36 yellow cards and two red cards.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Next week's opponents Sheffield United score slightly lower with 40 fair play points thanks to 35 yellow cards and one red card.

Jed Wallace's sending off against the Brewers in Millwall's 1-0 defeat at the Den saw them record their fourth red card of the season, two more than any other side rendering them the third-worst team in the Championship in terms of discipline.

The relatively low number of cautions and dismissals in the Brewers' campaign so far could be put down to a lack of fouls committed by Nigel Clough's side, with 176 the fourth least amount committed among second-tier sides.

That is also reflected with the amount fouls per game given away by Albion, again the fourth-least in the division with 11.