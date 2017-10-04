Burton Albion defender Damien McCrory has undergone surgery on a knee injury sustained while on loan with Portsmouth.

The left-back - who joined Pompey on a loan deal until January back on transfer deadline day - twisted his knee during the League One side's 4-1 win at home to Fleetwood Town on September 16.

Despite initial suggestions that it would only be a short absence for McCrory, the Brewers full-back had the problem operated on on Wednesday and is expected to be out for a month.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Not that Pompey boss Kenny Jackett expects the issue to have a major impact on McCrory's loan before January - and he says the defender is likely to stay with the League One club during the recovery process.

"I think Damien will stay here because he's contracted to us until January," Jackett told the Portsmouth News.

"Besides, basically he will be out for October but still has November and December. He should be okay.

"He went for a scan and saw a specialist, and the assessment was he had some cartilage damage and they needed to go in and tidy up.

"There have been quite a few operations and they have mainly come across the back line.

"It is what it is - the squad and the club have to adjust and adapt."