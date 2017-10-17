Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney and his Cork City side were denied the chance to secure the League of Ireland Premier Division title on Monday evening - by Storm Ophelia.

Table-topping Cork are just a point away from securing the top-flight crown, and need just a point against Derry City to do it.

They were all set to do that last night, until Ophelia intervened on Monday afternoon.

Cork's Turners Cross stadium suffered severe structural damage as a result of the storm, with the FAI deciding to postpone the game and move it to tonight.

The roof was blown off the Derrynane Stand, and photos and videos on social media showed parts of it blowing into nearby residents' back gardens.

But despite the damage to the ground, the FAI is insistent that the game go ahead tonight, with a club statement saying that the rest of the stadium was not affected, following an inspection by an engineer.

Although the circumstances are far from ideal, a draw or victory tonight for Cork would secure them the title and cap an impressive loan spell for the Brewers' Delaney, whose stellar performances at centre-back earned him a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 side last month.

Once his spell with Cork is complete in November, he will then return to Burton but will be unable to play until January because of the Irish summer football season.